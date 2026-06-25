The inaugural 50-mile UltraMann challenge takes place tomorrow (Saturday) starting at 7am on the Heritage Trail, between Union Mills and the bottom of the Glen Lough campsite.
The route follows the Heritage Trail westwards to Peel where it will join the Raad ny Foillan, following that southwards (anti-clockwise) to the finish line on North Quay, Douglas.
There will be five feed stations on the route: Peel, The Sloc, Port Erin, Port St Mary and Port Grenaugh, coinciding with the changeover points for the Race the Sun relay legs.
The latter event will be taking place at the same time, but following the Raad in the opposite direction (clockwise) and completing the whole 95-mile coastal path.
That will commence on North Quay, Douglas at 5am and finish at the same point no later than sun down shortly before 10pm.
More than 90 individuals have entered the Ultra, with 31 teams of 10 in Race the Sun. Both events are fund raisers for Hospice Isle of Man.
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