Following a successful debut event last year, the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship returns to the Isle of Man next week.
The event will get underway next weekend on Friday, July 3 and continues until Sunday, July 5.
Building on last year’s success, the event has grown in scale and will this year take place on the Mountain Course.
Athletes will race at top speeds from Guthrie’s Memorial down to Ramsey Hairpin, tackling a thrilling and technically demanding section of the world-famous course.
Encouraged by the overwhelming support received from the local community in the 2025 edition, organisers have expanded the event experience with a festival village in Ramsey, located opposite the bus station between Albert Road and Albert Terrace.
This will feature a big-screen live feed from the Mountain Course, local food and drink vendors, a beer tent, a children’s skateboard area and a dedicated media hub, which organisers say will ‘create an inclusive and engaging environment for both residents and visitors’.
Last year’s event captivated a global audience of more than 14 million viewers, with highlight programmes being broadcast worldwide.
In 2026, this momentum continues as several broadcasters, including Channel 4, will film the event live, expanding its reach on an even greater scale.
A total of 60 competitors from around the world will take on the high-speed course, testing both skill and bravery.
The lineup features world-class athletes, many of whom have substantial social media followings in their own right, helping to bring additional global visibility to the event.
Among them are two Manx riders, Jack Killey and Juan Callister, who will be proudly representing the Isle of Man, bringing local insight and strong home support to an otherwise international field.
Deborah Heather, the chief executive officer of Visit Isle of Man, commented: ‘Events like the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship play an important role in raising the profile of the Isle of Man.
‘By supporting unique, high-impact events such as this, we are able to showcase the Island to new audiences and continue building awareness of everything our destination has to offer.
‘We are delighted to welcome riders, teams and spectators, both returning and new to our extraordinary isle.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member with responsibility for Tourism, Motorsport and Heritage, added: ‘This event highlights the strength of local collaboration, with organisations including Visit Isle of Man, DOI Highways, Ramsey Town Commissioners, the Northern Chamber of Commerce, event management companies, and the wider community working together to support an off-island organiser in delivering a positive reputational impact that extends far beyond our shores.’
Spectators are encouraged to attend and experience the action firsthand, with further details to be released in the lead-up to the event.
With world-class competition set against one of the most iconic motorsport backdrops in the world, the 2026 championship promises to be a standout addition to the Isle of Man’s summer events calendar.
For more information about the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship, visit the governing body’s website which can be found at https://worlddownhillskateboardingchampionship.com/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.