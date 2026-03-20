Island athlete David Mullarkey has signed his first professional contract, ending some months of uncertainty over his future in the US after the completion of his student days.
Having first represented Florida State University, later moving to Northern Arizona University, the 26-year-old posted the news on social media: ‘Excited to announce I have signed my first professional contract with @uarunning [Under Armour Run] and @missionrun_darksky [UA Mission Run Dark Sky Distance].
‘This is a moment that’s been years in the making and I’m incredibly grateful for the belief and opportunity to compete at this level and I honestly can’t wait to get started.
‘Also a thank you to those that have a supported me every step of the way.
‘Whilst I can’t tell you what is going to happen in my career, I can tell you that I will continue with the same drive and passion I have always shown you.
‘Let the relentless pursuit continue.’
DAVID GRIFFITHS
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