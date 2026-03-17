The Isle of Man schools cross-country team travelled to Liverpool on Saturday to compete in the prestigious English Schools Cross-Country Championships, held this year at Sefton Park.
Athletes were greeted by fine conditions as they lined up for what is widely regarded as the highest-standard cross-country competition of the year for school-age runners.
For many members of the island squad, it was their first opportunity to compete at such an elite level, facing the best young distance runners from across England.
The standout performance for the Isle of Man came in the junior girls race from first-year athlete Eve Martin. She produced an outstanding run to finish 37th, a highly impressive result in a very competitive field.
According to records for Isle of Man athletes dating back to 1999, only Sarah Astin has finished higher in this event in the junior girls race when placing 30th in 2007 and 12th in 2008, underlining the quality of Eve’s performance.
In the intermediate girls race, Sienna Morrissey led the island contingent home in 242nd place, followed by Olivia Davis (320th), Abi Sinclair (321st) and Emma Sturgess (334th).
In the junior boys race, Seamus Hall was the leading finisher in 158th, with Carter Kneale 299th, Carter Whitehead 341st and Noah Sykes 351st.
Behind Martin in the junior girls event, Bella Quaye placed 285th, Mollie McMullan 321st and Autumn Ryles 344th.
The intermediate boys team saw Harry Stennett finish in a creditable 97th place, with Jonah Graham 327th.
In the senior boys race, Gnaan Desai placed 327th, while Neve Madden was retirement in the senior girls race with injury.
The trip proved to be a valuable experience for the squad, providing many athletes with their first taste of elite national competition and a benchmark for the future.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
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