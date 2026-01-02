Isle of Man race walkers Erika Lockley and Tim Perry impressed at the recent Dublin Grand Prix.
This was a meeting which attracted international competitors to the Irish capital and the two Northern AC clubmates both won their races with brilliant walks.
Lockley has returned to form with a vengeance over recent weeks and she improved her time of 49 minutes 46 seconds for 10km on the road set a few weeks earlier to an excellent 48.05 in Dublin.
She is thriving under the coaching of Canadian Evan Dunfee, current 35km world champion, and this was her fastest time for the distance since 2019.
Lockley was also pleased to receive good technical feedback from the judges as she won the race by a big margin.
Perry is making good progress too and he won his 3km race in a time of 14.17, a winning margin of 31 seconds. His time was a new personal best and completed a really fine year for him in 2025.
