Isle of Man athletes Ollie Lockley, Corbyn Schade and Joanne Schade all ran superbly in the Ribble Valley 10km road race in Lancashire recently.
The event is one of the big road races in the north of England and doubled as the North of England 10km Championship race.
Lockley finished third to win the bronze medal in a field of just under 1,500 in a time of 29 minutes 30 seconds, his fourth sub-30 minutes time of 2025.
Corbyn was 58th in a time of 32.34 to place 46th in the senior men's category. His time is a huge personal best, taking more than one-and-a-half minutes off the time he ran at the Easter Festival last year.
Joanne was 34th out of 549 women in a time of 40.44 and won the gold medal in the women's 55 category. Her time is a personal best by more than one minute, also beating her own Isle of Man age group record.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.