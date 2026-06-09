Three of last year’s Island Games distance runners produced excellent performances at the weekend’s Swansea Half-Marathon, which attracted almost 10,000 competitors across the men's and women's races.
Leading the Manx contingent was Christa Cain, representing England Masters, who ran superbly to finish fifth woman overall from a field of 2,790 competitors.
Her time of 1 hour 15 minutes 11 seconds also earned her victory in the women's masters category and the British Masters Half-Marathon Championship title.
Christa’s performance was particularly impressive given a disrupted build-up to the race. Having battled illness and minor injuries in recent months, the Douglas woman judged her effort perfectly in difficult conditions, which featured strong headwinds for much of the outward section of the course.
Another excellent performance came from Western AC’s Dawn Atherton, who clocked a personal best of 1:22.50.
Dawn finished 20th woman overall and fourth in the women’s 40 age category.
Despite finding the middle section of the race particularly challenging, she rallied strongly over the closing miles, producing an impressive finish to slice 33 seconds from her previous best.
In the men's race, which attracted almost 7,000 runners, the ever-consistent Mark Burman (Manx Fell Runners) also impressed with a time of 1:15.20.
Mark finished 51st overall and 13th in the highly competitive men’s 40 category.
Also competing very well in Swansea were Helen Simpson and Simon Scott (both IoMVAC).
Helen, representing England Masters, finished fifth in the women's 60 category with a time of 1:39.20, beating the Isle of Man women's 60 record recently set by Gail Sheeley by one minute and 15 seconds.
Simon set a time of 1:42.19 in the men's 55 category, a fine effort following a few months of injuries and no proper training block. He was 44th in the 55 age category.
DAVID GRIFFITHS