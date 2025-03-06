Teenage athlete Rory Turner won the Leonie Cooil Courage and Inspiration accolade at the 2024 Isle of Man Sports Awards recently.
The QEII High School student suffered a serious injury to his arm and shoulder on a ski trip two years ago and it was feared he would not be able to recover the full use of his arm, not to mention continue his burgeoning athletics career.
But the Western AC polevaulter demonstrated remarkable courage and determination to battle his way back to full fitness and has since represented the island in last year’s Northern League.
At the awards ceremony at the Villa Marina, several video tributes were paid to Rory, including from his coach John Whitlow, training partners Zac Woodward and Lara Smith, QEII headteacher Charlotte Clarke and teacher Dom Winrow, his brother Troy and his mum Claire.
Speaking to host James Davis on stage after receiving the special award from Leonie’s brother Marcus, Rory was asked what he remembers about the accident: ‘I just remember going on the slopes enjoying the day then I went to the ski park.
‘I went for a jump and landed on the floor – I just couldn’t move my arm and I didn’t know what to do.
‘All of a sudden I went from enjoying my day to being put on a stretcher, then into the ambulance and straight to hospital.’
There he discovered the extent of his injuries, including nerve damage, which left him wondering if he’d be able to compete again: ‘I was just thinking if I’d ever come back to the sport, if I’d ever be able to use my arm again.’
But the youngster refused give up and underwent a period of rehabilitation before he was able to return to training.
‘Going to the track helped loads, maybe two or three times a week, also doing football and cricket once a week as well. This just really helped me focus on getting my fitness back to where it was and getting back to the sports I love.’
Speaking to Media Isle of Man’s Tom Curphey after the awards ceremony in the Royal Hall, Rory added: ‘It means a lot, I didn’t expect it at all. My mum put me down for it originally and said something about it, but I didn’t think anything of it really.
‘I didn’t really know anything about it to be honest, but then when it came up on the screen and it mentioned me and my injury, I was like “Oh, that’s cool!”
‘It just kind of shows just how far I've come from the injury and all that and just how much I've really progressed throughout the years after the injury.’
Rory also paid tribute to everyone who helped him throughout his recovery, saying his award wasn’t just about him: ‘[This award is also about] everyone who was involved in my recovery and my health, and journey along the way. It’s about all the support I received throughout.’
So what’s next for the teenager this year? ‘I just want to be the best that I can be at my sport as possible.’