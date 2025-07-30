Manx race walker Amy Surgeon made her international debut representing England in the SIAB Schools International in Derby last weekend.
Competing in the 3000m walk, the 15-year-old Manx Harrier was part of a full track and field team that took on squads from Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the under-17 age group.
In torrential rain, Amy put in a fine performance, finishing fourth in a track personal best. Irish athletes dominated and took the top two places, with Amy’s English team-mate in third.
As one of the younger athletes on the team, Amy will still be eligible for this event in 2026.
Admitting to being quite nervous in the build-up to the biggest race of her career, Amy soon settled in at the team hotel.
She said: ‘It was great to be part of a full track and field team.
‘The race went well and I enjoyed the whole weekend.
‘I know that the experience I have gained with this selection will help me in future races.’
Next up for Amy and Northern AC’s Timothy Perry will be the prestigious English Schools Race Walking Championship in Chelmsford on September 20.
- The 2025 English Schools Fell Running Championships will take place at Sedbergh School in Cumbria on Sunday, October 5.
The event includes races for those aged 11 up to 18, with the latter event aimed at those in school years 12 and 13.
Manx Fell Runners’ Nigel Maddocks has reserved accommodation at the nearby Kendal Hostel for use by Manx athletes for the race.
As a guide, the accommodation cost is likely to be between £50-90 for two nights (that is the minimum booking term) depending on numbers and any subsidies.
Contact Nigel if you would like to book a place in the hostel.
