More than 770 have entered the IQEQ Easter Festival of Running.
Entries closed for next month’s event on Sunday evening, with a record entry of 772 being reported by organisers.
The figure is 49 more than at the same stage last year, which was also a record year.
Among the last-day surge of entries was Commonwealth Games runner and Isle of Man Athletics development officer Ollie Lockley, who has entered in Good Friday’s 10km race in Port Erin.
In addition to that race in the south, the weekend’s programme also includes the Peel Hill Race on Saturday, April 4 and the Douglas Promenade 5km on Easter Sunday.
If you haven't entered, you can still enter on the day of any of the three races but with a late entry surcharge.
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