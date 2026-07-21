Dan Richmond and Jessica Blackley secured the overall honours in the inaugural Aston International-sponsored Summer Hill League at Colden on Saturday afternoon.
Conditions were favourable, warm with a welcome cooling breeze on the considerable climb.
The start was above Ardwhallan outdoor pursuit grounds and went straight up in a more linear route than usual, mostly straight to the peak at Colden, replete with new bell to chime with some pleasure before a fast, thunderous descent.
A total of 64 runners started, but Emily Bridson was reduced to walking down after rolling her ankle. She was pragmatic and not too disheartened at the conclusion.
There was a good contingent of juniors and some great performances all round, in addition to four hardy and inspirational veterans over the age of 70.
Harry Kneen returned from university and wore his Dark Peak vest, leading from start to finish with a highly impressive, dominant performance finishing more than one minute ahead of overall league winner Richmond in yet another strong run.
Third was Oliver Harrison, then Oliver Chambers and Liam Parker. Leading women were Jess Blackley (an impressive 10th overall), Sian Coleman and Florence Griffin, then Rosy Craine and Jan Gledhill.
Following the race came tea, cake, chat and camaraderie, then the hill league presentations and the shorter than usual main league presentations and finishers’ t-shirts.
Finally, respecting his preference for as little fuss as possible, legend of the fells and all-round great bloke Richie Stevenson’s tireless devotion to all things fell running was marked for his decades of leadership of Manx Fell Runners with a commemorative album, Okell’s and red wine plus heartfelt, mighty applause.
Many thanks to: Aston International for sponsoring the league, the Outdoor Learning Centre for facilities, DEFA, Dixie Griffin for another demanding course, fully flagged; marshals, timekeepers and race organiser Chris Hogben.
- The next MFR race is the Killer Mile (part of No Rest For the Wicked series) on Wednesday, August 12. The revised main fell league kicks off with the Spirit of Axnfell on September 13.
RESULTS
Leading results, Colden - Manx Fell Runners (top 30): 1, Harry Kneen 24min 41sec; 2, Dan Richmond 26:11; 3, Oliver Harrison 27:20; 4, Oliver Chambers 27:48; 5, Liam Parker 28:11; 6, Matt Callister 28:23; 7, Andy Cannell 28:25; 8, Corrie Brogan 30:23; 9, Sam Looker 30:40; 10, Jessica Blackley 30:44; 11, Saul Bradley 31:26; 12, Paul Kneen 31:39; 13, Neil Brogan 32:15; 14, Tim Dunne 32:20; 15, Martin Young 32:25; 16, Paul Sheard 32:33; 17, Will Cain 32:48; 18, Sian Coleman 33:22; 19, Max Roberts 33:30; 20, Jeff Looker 33:33; 21, Tom Williams 33:57; 22, Robert Thomson (Maverick Run Project) 34:18; 23, Paul Rodgers 34:22; 24, Chris Addy 34:54; 25, Damien O’Toole 36:15; 26, Florence Griffin 36:46; 27, David Griffin 36:58; 28, Rosy Craine 37:27; 29, Dom Winrow 38:04; 30, Jan Gledhill 38:13. Overall league (top 10): 1, D. Richmond combined time 1hr 14m 09s; 2, L. Parker 1:19:05; 3, O. Harrison 1:22:31; 4, M. Callister 1:22:36; 5, C. Brogan 1:24:41; 6, J. Blackley 1:31:23; 7, P. Kneen 1:33:46; 8, M. Roberts 1:34:55; 9, P. Sheard 1:36:47; 10, J. Looker 1:37:16.
LEE ALSTEAD
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