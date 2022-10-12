Attention returns to mixed hockey leagues this weekend
It’s back to mixed league action for Manx Hockey Association’s teams this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
In a repeat of last Saturday’s MHA Cup fixture, Vikings A take on Vikings B when the A team will be hoping to repeat their victory but a much-improved B side will look to push them.
In the second repeated fixture from last weekend, Valkyrs will want to change their fortunes and take the two points over Bacchas.
The former now have the league to concentrate on and two points will help in the hunt for glory, but Bacchas showed resilience after going down a goal last weekend and therefore won’t want to do so again this time around.
The third repeat fixture from the cup draw by pure chance is Castletown Celts versus Bacchas B. If the latter had converted some of their chances from last weekend they would have pushed the southerners close, but Town always looked comfortable and will want the same again.
After a weekend off, Ramsey and Valkyrs B will be back in action against each other.
DIVISION ONE
In Division One, Vikings C will want to push on and try to do what their D team couldn’t last week: record a win against Bacchas C.
A good well-spirited game should take place between Harlequins A and Vikings D at King William’s College, while elsewhere a buoyant Southerners will go up against Valkyrs C in a game that could go either way.
DIVISION TWO
In Division Two, Ravens look to strive onwards against the challenge of Vikings E which, going by the form book, should see them take the points on offer.
Rookies and Cushags is the bottom-of-the-table battle and will show just who has the more potential to stay up.
Cammags are comfortably leading this league and will look strong against a new and youthful side in the shape of Valkyrs D.
DIVISION THREE
The league leaders in Division Three, Bacchas Colts, will try to extend their advantage over Harlequins Colts - with a game in hand - when they go up against Castletown Carrick.
Bacchas D versus Quins B will be a closely-contested affair - it seems that most of the games in this league all depend on which players the teams higher up take from them and whether they can keep their stronger players.
Elsewhere, the final fixture in Division Three sees Valkyrs Colts take on Castletown Cosney at QEII from 3.30pm.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the u15s leagues the title contenders have been kept apart this week which could allow Sabres back into the title race should they claim victory over Harlequins.
Vikings take on bottom-of-the-table Sharks and should keep the pressure on Quins.
After last week’s six-all draw with Vikings, Bacchas look too strong to take anything but two points from Ramsey in the last fixture of the day.
FIXTURES
Saturday, October 15:
Premier League
2.05pm Ramsey A v Valkyrs B @ RGS
2.05pm Castletown Celts v Bacchas B @ CRHS
11.05am Vikings B v Vikings A @ NSC
2.05pm Bacchas A v Valkyrs A @ NSC
Division One
12.35pm Harlequins A v Vikings D @ KWC
2.05pm Valkyrs C v Castletown Southerners
@ QEII
12.35pm Bacchas C v Vikings C @ NSC
Division Two
3.35pm Ramsey Ravens v Vikings E @ RGS
12.35pm Ramsey Rookies v Castletown Cushags @ RGS
3.35pm Castletown Cammags v Valkyrs D
@ CRHS
Division Three
11.05am Bacchas Colts v Castletown Carrick
@ CRHS
12.35pm Valkyrs Colts v Castletown Cosney
@ QEII
3.35pm Bacchas D v Harlequins B @ NSC
Under-15s League
11.05am Castletown Sharks v Vikings @ QEII
12.35pm Harlequins v Castletown Sabres @ CRHS
3.35pm Bacchas v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals
@ QEII
