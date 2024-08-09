The 2024-24 Isle of Man football season will fire into action next week.
The Eric Fletcher Charity Shield is the traditional curtain-raiser to the new campaign and this year takes place on the evening of Friday, August 16.
The match will pit Canada Life Premier League champions Ayre United against ECAP FA Cup winners Rushen United at the Bowl, kicking off at 7.45pm.
The Tangerines held their nerve to see off the challenge of rivals Peel to win the league championship by three points last season, while the Spaniards finished in sixth place.
The two sides met in the Charity Shield two years ago when Rushen triumphed 3-0.
But the games between Ayre and Rushen proved close last season, with the northerners winning 4-5 at Croit Lowey before the Port Erin side gained revenge by beating Ayre on penalties to win the FA Cup final.