Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A’s prolific start to the new season continued as they their inter-club derby with the Tromode club’s B team 8-2.
Elsewhere, a thrilling game saw a number of impressive saves from both keepers saw the match between Motorworx Valkyrs A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B end 1-0 in the Peel side’s favour.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A were able to notch an away victory over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts, scoring four goals to Town’s two.
Grabbing their first win of the season, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A kept a clean sheet and scored five in their game against Motorworx Valkyrs B.
In Division One, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C moved top following their 7-2 victory over Canaccord Genuity Vikings D.
In a key clash between two title favourites, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners took the upper hand with a 4-1 win over Ramsey A as the northerners’ promotion hopes took another blow.
Motorworx Valkyrs C also grabbed a victory which keeps them in the hunt for promotion as they beat Canaccord Genuity Vikings C 3-1.
This week saw the first 0-0 of the campaign as nothing could separate J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
Thanks to that result, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B were able to claim the top spot in Division Two as a result of their 7-0 victory against Motorworx Valkyrs D.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags regained form this week beating Ramsey Ravens 4-1.
Division Three saw a thrilling game seven-goal game between Canaccord Genuity Vikings E and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas E.
Vikings scored a last-minute winner as the game finished 4-3.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins C claimed a first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Ramsey Rookies.
Rounding out the weekend a dominant performance from J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney saw them defeat Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Mixed D 6-1.
In the under-15s’ league, Swales Flooring Harlequins narrowly edged out Ramsey in a very tight 3-2 win, while Canaccord Genuity Vikings beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres 2-0.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE