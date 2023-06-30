The Isle of Man badminton team travelled to Nottingham recently to finalise its preparations for the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey.
The players trained over three days and were coached by double Commonwealth and European champion Chris Adcock. The latter has also competed for Great Britain in two Olympic Games and won a silver medal at the World Championships.
Now based at Nottingham University, Adcock coached the players over three sessions and was able to provide some high-quality training and pass on a wealth of knowledge and advice.
The team also had a match practice session against some of the Nottinghamshire first team players.
The games begin this Saturday (July 8) and the squad have high hopes of winning a team medal and multiple individual medals.
In the team event, the Manx contingent has been drawn in a group with the Isle of Wight, Falkland Islands, Froya and Bermuda.
The Isle of Man side will play all four group matches on Sunday.
The team, on behalf of the Isle of Man Badminton Association, would like to thank Adcock for his coaching, Nedbank Private Wealth for sponsoring their playing kit and NatWest International for its ongoing support.