The official unveiling of the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway at the National Sports Centre in Douglas will take place next month.
The Manx Missile himself will return to the venue where he began his illustrious cycling career as a young boy to see it renamed in his honour.
Cavendish enjoyed a fairytale end to his professional cycling career last year when he clinched a record-breaking 35th stage victory at the Tour de France last July, taking him clear of the legendary Eddy Merckx and cementing his place as the greatest sprinter in the history of cycling.
Children from every school in the island have been invited to attend the launch of the newly-renamed raceway, the culmination of a community project involving thousands of young people.
It celebrates Cav’s legacy by encouraging the next generation to follow their dreams, while recognising the place where his extraordinary journey began.
The launch event will take place from 10.15am to midday on Friday, June 27.
Schoolchildren and members of Cavendish’s former cycling club will have the chance to watch the 35-time Tour de France stage winner complete a timed ‘hot lap’ of the 1km circuit, before joining him for a special ride-out lap.
A giant artwork featuring the names of hundreds of pupils will also be unveiled, alongside a new podium, custom finish line and permanent signage. At the heart of the display is an inspirational quote: ‘I dreamt of being like my heroes.’
This powerful message, drawn from Cav’s own reflections before childhood races, inspired the entire project.
Children have played a creative role throughout, nominating their own heroes, designing banners and submitting questions for Sir Mark. A select few have been chosen to interview him about his life and career.
Speaking about the raceway, Cav commented: ‘I fell in love with cycling right here. It’s where it all began for me, so it’s a very special place.
‘I am deeply moved by the thought and detail that has gone into every element. I can’t wait to help open it with all the children and my family on June 27.’
Now one of the most decorated riders in cycling history, the Manx Missile turned professional at 18 and claimed 165 career wins, including a record 35 Tour de France stage victories.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘This exciting project shows that with belief and determination, anything is possible.
‘Sir Mark is a fantastic role model and young people are truly at the heart of this - just as he wished.’
Deborah Heather, chief executive officer of Visit Isle of Man, added: ‘This place played a key role in Sir Mark’s journey - and we’re thrilled to help tell that story to the world.
‘Imagine having the golf club where Tiger Woods first played golf or the football pitch where Lionel Messi scored his first goal – the Isle of Man has something very special and this project honours it.’
Schools have been contacted with details of the launch and will share their individual plans with parents directly.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.