The Isle of Man’s badminton team is off to the Small States of Europe tournament this weekend.
Thanks to sponsorship from the MAC Group Isle of Man, the six-strong squad will travel to Nicosia in Cyprus for the competition which takes place between November 1 and 3.
The Manx will be taking part in the second running of the competition alongside teams from the hosts, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Greenland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco and last year’s hosts Malta.
The Isle of Man squad is made up of player-manager Matthew Nicholson, Baillie Watterson, Alex Buck, Jessica Li, Annelise Mellor and Leah Brennan.
- Martin Cheung won two bronze medals at the Under-17 Gold Tournament held in Milton Keynes at the weekend.
The island youngster finished third in the singles and doubles, losing out to the Scotland’s number one in the semis of the former event.