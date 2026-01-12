Manx basketball is back in action this week as the next rounds in both the D2 Development League and the Senior League tip off at the NSC.
The D2 League features six teams of youth players from school year seven and above, with an initially open training format now moving to more structured games leading to a knockout tournament format.
Games tip off at 6pm on Thursday in the NSC main hall and there is still an opportunity for new development players to join the action.
Registration can be done on the night or via the basketball association website, with the window to sign up closing at the end of January.
SENIOR LEAGUE
In the Senior League there will be a trio of games this Thursday as teams continue their campaigns for top of the table and Championship glory.
First to tip off at 7pm are Wolves and Cavaliers, followed at 8.30pm by Southern Phoenix against Hoops while DGU Jets taken on Pirates.
There have been plenty of changes and upsets already this season and as the new year gets underway it promises to be an action-packed run up to the Championship finals in April.
With the league about to resume, there is time to do a quick review of some of the key factors and changes that might have an impact on this year’s title race.
There have been a series of coaching changes in the league this year as DGU Jets, Wolves and Pirates have all changed up their coaching rosters.
Title holders Jets parted ways with coach Colin Kirkham at the start of the season, with veteran player Paul Kilic returning to the role of player/coach.
The switch up hasn’t caused too much disruption to the Jets side as they currently sit top of the table with an unbeaten record in the league thus far.
Meanwhile, Ben Campbell has stepped into a player-coach role for Wolves while league veteran Paul Ellison has been tempted back to basketball as head coach of Pirates.
Both teams have shown some renewed vigour this season and will be ones to watch as the title race heats up.
The 2025/26 season has also seen a solid slate of rookies added to the rosters of teams, as well as some returning veterans chasing some more basketball thrills on the hardwood.
Southern Phoenix has seen the greatest influx: Sonny Hewitt, Rishi Chandilyh, Ted Kelsall and Jordan Kennedy have all stepped up from the D2 league.
Wolves have also picked up a D2 rookie, with 6ft 7” Shane Collins donning the blue kit and having a solid impact on the inside in his first few games.
DGU Jets have also added to their roster with Tom Crosbie, son of former league stalwart and national team player Gary Crosbie. He continues the family basketball tradition, having already built a reputation as a solid threat from the mid-range and inside.
On the veteran side, Wig Bregazzi has returned to action following a short hiatus after the folding of his former long-time club, Turkeys. Stepping into the Cavaliers green, the local legend continues to be one of the slippiest guards in the league, cutting through defence with ease.
This season has also seen the return of Oli Penfold, joining Wolves after university, and Keoghan Taylor who has added some extra depth for Jets.
One of the most impactful returns this season has been that of Mattie Jennings, whose season was cut short last year after an unfortunate accident.
Jets have been further bolstered with the return of the 6ft 6” guard and he has already wreaked havoc on the inside, racking up 57 points in only five games so far.
The main talking point this season has been the newer teams to the league, with Southern Phoenix making an impactful debut while Cannons Elite continue to mature into a solid offensive and defensive force.
Phoenix was formed by members of Southern Basketball Club who have developed the sport in the south of the island for many years.
Michael Pardoe has transferred in from Wolves as point guard and coach, with a string of D2 players stepping up with some old hands.
With a quick and aggressive style, they have already taken many teams to the wire and will have a solid sight on Cannons and Cavaliers in the coming weeks.
Cannons Elite have had a solid start to the 2025/26 campaign with an upset win over Wolves in the final weeks of 2025.
Consisting entirely of under-18s players, the squad has continued to develop since joining the Senior League last season and play an energetic game.
Quick down the court, Cannons sometimes lacked patience but guards Oliver Hamilton, Rowan Coulter and Jack Wilkinson have grown to a more controlled game in recent matches.
The quick break coupled with more managed sets has become a winning formula and, under the guidance of coach Paul Shimmin, they are the key team to watch in the Championship finals.
Senior League games run from 7pm in the this Thursday, with free courtside seating available for spectators wishing to attend.
IoMBA recognised by Isle of Man Sport
Isle of Man Basketball Association was officially recognised as the governing body of the sport on-island by Isle of Man Sport at their last meeting prior to Christmas.
This marks the culmination of months of effort by multiple parties to formalise and codify the policies and governing practices of the association.
The recognition forms part of the association's plans building towards the 2029 Island Games in the Isle of Man and opens the door to new resources which can be used to help build the sport.
It also allows the basketballers from the island to formally represent the Isle of Man at other international competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, and plans are already in place for the island to send two teams to the Commonwealth 3x3 Home Nations Qualifying Tournament in May.
Further work on the basketball development plan is now underway, with additional updates provided in the coming weeks.
