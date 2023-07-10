The Isle of Man women’s basketball team bounced back from an opening day defeat to hosts Guernsey by beating the Faroe Islands on Monday morning.
The Manx team tipped off the NatWest Island Games campaign with a battling performance against the home side at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre in the island’s capital, St Peter Port.
Despite going into the opening game as underdogs against their rivals, the Isle of Man women produced a spirited display and went down fighting 55-67.
But they bounced back to get their campaign up and running by defeating basketball debutantes Faroe Islands the following morning.
Led by Gemma Kirkham, who was in inspired form, the Manx women dominated the match and emerged as 45-19 winners to boost their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.