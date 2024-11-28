During the month of November, a total of 15 dinghies have taken part in Manx Sailing and Cruising Club’s Watling Streetworks Winter Series.
Despite Storm Bert’s best efforts last weekend, racing did take place on Sunday on the West Baldwin reservoir with little evidence of the havoc being caused on the adjacent Isle.
The race officer set a triangular course for the opening contest, down to the dam wall, across and back up to the top of the lake.
Dave Batchelor set the pace and so far this month he has been difficult to catch, especially when he is going the right way!
It was Ralph Kee’s (ILCA 7) turn to give chase, second on the water and after correction within 15 seconds.
With the wind - more importantly the gusts - picking up, the race officer shortened the course to a straightforward windward/leeward course, avoiding the now really messy wind behind the dam(n) wall.
For this race the ‘Batch chasing position’ was taken on by junior Thomas Watterson (Aero 5) after many of the following crews wasted so much time checking centre boards, water temperature and such like!
At the finish Thomas was close enough to take the win on correction, with Batchelor in second place.
The highlight of the closing leg was Kee out-hiking both Jerry Colman (Finn) and Simon Pressly (ILCA 6) on the final beat, a moral victory which was still being felt on Tuesday!
The November monthly series winner was Dave Batchelor, with Simon Pressly second and Ralph Kee third. The best junior was Thomas Watterson.
Manx Sailing & Cruising Club would like to thank sponsor Doug Watling, Keith Poole for racer officer duties and the patrol boat crew of Graham and Adrian Wilson.
For full results go to the MS&CC website and for photos check out the club’s Facebook page.
RALPH KEE