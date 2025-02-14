Isle of Man rugby player Patreece Bell will make his competitive first team debut for Sale Sharks this weekend.
The former Castle Rushen High School and Southern Nomads player has been named in the squad for Sunday’s clash against Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
It marks the first time that the 20-year-old has been named in the first team squad for the Greater Manchester-based outfit, having previously represented Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations last year.
He will start in the front row alongside Ross Harrison, while former Buchan student Bevan Rodd will be on the bench for the 3pm kick-off at the Salford Community Stadium.
Bell, along with fellow islanders Harry Thompson and Aaron Pope, joined the club’s under-18s squad for the 2020-21 season before signing full-time contracts in 2022.
He follows in the footsteps of Thompson who made his first team debut for Sharks in their Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Doncaster Knights last November.