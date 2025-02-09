Vagabonds blew away the league leaders in Women’s NC2 North (South) on Saturday, beating Winnington Park 63-0 at Ballafletcher.
Maylyn Campbell was once again the Vagas star with a hat-trick of tries.
Vagas raced into the lead from the very start when Holly Shea raced in down the left wing for the opening score.
Campbell gathered the restart kick, drew in the defence and popped to Sandy Dawson. Her pace on the right touchline was too much for the defence and she cantered in under the posts. Sammie Macdonald converted for a 12-0 lead.
As quarter of an hour ticked by, Vagas picked up a penalty in the Winnington 22. This was tapped to Campbell and she bulldozed her way over the line for the first of her three. Macdonald was on target again with the resulting conversion.
Three minutes later it was Leona McGovern’s turn to get in on the act and put her name on the scoresheet when she broke through the midfield defence to score and make it 24-0.
Winnington Park then put in a solid defensive shift to hold Vagas out for the next 20 minutes.
It couldn’t last forever though and just before half-time the home side grabbed a turnover which was quickly shipped wide to Freya Crowe whose wheels were just too quick for the defence. Her try saw the teams turn around with Vagas 29-0 in front and firmly in control.
There was no respite for Winnington Park in the second half as two quick tries killed off any hope of a revival by the visiting team.
The first came score from the front row combo of Maisie Murray and Becca Hicks. Murray drove for the line but was stopped just short, only for quick ball to ensue and Hicks stormed over from close range. Macdonald added another conversion for a 36-0 lead.
This quickly became 43-0 when Campbell burst through from the restart and ran in from 50 metres out to score, with McDonald converting again.
Midway through the second half, Campbell completed her hat-trick following another bog run and deployment of her trademark hand off.
Jules Harrison then got in on the action with a strong run down the right wing for a 53-0 lead.
In the final 10 minutes of the game, the Manx side picked up another two scores to further stamp their authority on their opponents.
Freya Crowe showed her pace again to bag her second of the afternoon and replacement Meg Kerwin then picked up a try with the final play of the game.
Vagabonds remain fourth and have three games to play in the Women’s NC2 North (South).
These are all against opposition below them in the league table and it remains mathematically possible for them to finish in the promotion places.
RESULTS
Saturday, February 8:
Regional Two North West
Douglas 43-21 Eccles
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds 29-15 Dukinfield
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds 63-0 Winnington Park
MEC 10-a-side
Southern Nomads 25-7 Ramsey
Castletown 41-29 Ramsey
Castletown 17-36 Southern Nomads
DAVE CHRISTIAN