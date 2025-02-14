Vagabonds Rugby Club face a massive challenge this weekend in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire when they travel to meet league leaders Garstang at Hudson Park.
The Lancashire outfit has lost only once in 14 outings so far this season and has a scoring average of almost 40 points per match. They currently have a nine-point lead at the top of the league table too.
Garstang won the earlier leg at Ballafletcher 42-24 and they will not have any fears ahead of this one.
Vagas beat Dukinfield last week by doing what they needed to do just when they needed to do it. They worked hard in defence as well as attack and everyone grafted.
While that may have been enough to beat Dukinfield, I suspect that it won’t be enough to take down an in-form Garstang side.
Mitch Wells, from the front row, and Archie Benson, from the backline, both look to be long-term casualties for the Manx team, but they appear to have gotten past Dukinfield without picking up any other knocks, although Cam Findlay was pretty much held together with tape!
They did have a couple of Vikings players in the squad last Saturday, but it’s not clear whether Ed Knight or Harry Goodwin will be available again this time around.
A losing bonus point would be a result from this game and hopefully Vagas can bring one back. Anything else would be an outstanding result.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 15:
Regional Two North West
Northwich v Douglas @ Northwich
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Garstang v Vagabonds @ Garstang ko 12.30pm
Manx Shield
Western Vikings v Ramsey @ QEII High School ko 2.15pm
Friendlies
PDMS Southern Nomads v Douglas Casuals @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
Ramsey U16 v Keighley U16 @ Mooragh Park ko 2.30pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
