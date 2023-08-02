Gracie Barra Isle of Man Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu took a team of senior and junior competitors to the All Stars BJJ Liverpool Pro at the weekend.
The squads returned with their biggest medal haul from a single tournament to date, including first and third place team trophies.
The medals won at the one-day event were 13 golds, 10 silver and 11 bronze, bringing this year’s combined total so far to nearly 100 medals.
The Douglas-based squads showcased their prowess at the regional competition, impressing spectators and officials alike with some fantastic performances. The event saw participants from across the region converging to test their mettle and hone their jiu-jitsu skills.
From the moment the competition commenced, it was evident that both the junior and senior squads were on a mission to showcase their proficiency in the combat sport.
Double British champion and coach Mark Franklin continued his unbeaten streak with a gold in both Gi and Nogi despite a recent bout of illness.
He produced a dominant and controlled performance in the Gi final with a clear win on points and then turned things up a notch in his Nogi final with a spectacularly-executed triangle wrist lock against a high-level opponent which secured an early submission win.
Jayden Mahey took to the mat with confidence, securing superb victories in both Gi and Nogi divisions and taking home gold in both. Jayden is an assistant coach and continues to devote his time and effort into Jiu-Jitsu along with his strength and conditioning.
It really showed at the weekend as he didn’t have any points scored against him, winning 8-0 in the Gi and 15-0 in Nogi. This is his last year in the junior squad, and what a journey it has been so far.
Junior squad member Alan Greenhalgh really came into his own, bringing lots of confidence and an increased level of skill to secure wins in both the Gi and Nogi divisions.
A superb takedown in his opening Gi match was a highlight and his tenacity in subsequent matches proved invaluable as he came away with an impressive double gold.
Cedric Brigino, who is currently the highest belt ranked junior squad member, brought his trademark athleticism and determination, securing a well-deserved gold in the Gi division against a higher belt and experienced player.
Training partners Hayley Curtis and Shirley Tung had to face each other in Gi and Nogi matches, which wasn’t ideal for either competitor, but both went into it like any other match. The GBIoM coaching policy for matches like this is for neither corner to be coached, but it makes for an unusually quiet affair until the end when both team-mates are cheered for their efforts.
Curtis brought home the gold in both their Gi and Nogi matches with point wins, while Tung went on to face another competitor in a lower age category but lost by one advantage point.
Juniors Hanako Henson and Amy Gardner were also in the same division, but they both needed to win their respective semi-finals to get there first.
Gardner was up first and had the challenge of an older competitor who was in a higher weight bracket. She didn’t let this stand in her way and claimed a dominant submission victory.
Henson, who is relatively new to her current belt, then executed a textbook arm bar to win her semi-final match before having to face her team-mate.
The final was hard fought with both competitors scoring points and ultimately Henson took the gold with a win on points, with Gardner taking silver.
Joe Kane was back at only his second tournament to see if he could obtain some more wins under his belt. This was also his first tournament competing in Nogi as well as Gi.
He went straight to work and racked up an impressive four wins from five matches, with three submission finishes, including hitting a strong Ezekiel choke. This meant he brought home gold in the Gi and bronze in Nogi.
Coach Jamie Mayers was back on the competition mats as well as supporting his team-mates and his son Stanlagh who was also competing.
Jamie managed to maintain both a determined and relaxed demeanour which led him to a fantastic submission win in the semi-final and brought him home a well-deserved silver in his Gi division.
The squad’s collective efforts culminated in first place in the under-18s category and third place in the over-18s category which further establishes them as a dominant force to be reckoned with in the British Isles and further afield.
Gracie Barrie Isle of Man head coach Conrad Roberts was proud of the team’s accomplishments and attributed their achievements to unwavering dedication, rigorous training and a commitment to the principles of jiu-jitsu.
‘June was the only month we haven’t competed so far this year, and we came back strong with incredible energy and superb performances at this event.
‘The coaching team works very hard with the competitors, and it shows in the development and successes of these squads. We have the most wonderful parents who support their junior competitors and one of the most hard-working competition squads there is.
‘We have at least four more tournaments this year, including a UK national, two European Championships and the World Championships, so we are now all working hard towards them.’
Gracie Barra Isle of Man has more than 250 members from age three plus and is situated in Hills Meadow, Douglas. The club’s website is www.graciebarra.im and it can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.