Isle of Man cyclist Matt Bostock sprinted to two victories in the final rounds of the Lloyds Bank National Circuit Series last week.
Competing in the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix on the Tuesday and the Beverley Grand Prix on the Friday, the 27-year-old Manxman proved imperious in both races.
Riding for Ribble Rebellion, Bocky proved too strong for his rivals in the Lancashire event, spending much of the race floating across the groups and marshalling the front of the race before sprinting to victory ahead of his series rival, Rob Scott (Tekkerz CC).
The result meant he closed the gap to Scott in the overall standings, meaning the destination of the series title would be decided in the final round.
A dramatic race unfolded in the East Riding of Yorkshire as Bocky made his move after nine laps, forging clear of a breakaway group to put the pressure on Scott.
Bocky’s advantage grew to 16 seconds by the halfway point but eventually he was reeled in and the race came together towards the latter stages to tilt the momentum back in Scott’s favour.
Another late breakaway threatened to put the cat amongst the pigeons but Bocky was able to respond and delivered a trademark fast finish to claim his fourth victory of the series.
Unfortunately for the Manxman, Scott came home in sixth place which was enough to take the series overall by only eight points ahead of Bocky.