Isle of Man cyclist Becky Storrie is set to compete in the 2025 edition of the Giro d'Italia Women.
Fresh from an impressive performance in last week’s British National Road Championships, the 26-year-old has been selected to ride for Team Picnic PostNL in the Italian race.
One of the Grand Tours of cycling, the prestigious event gets underway this Sunday with a 14.2-kilometre individual time trial around the northern city of Bergamo.
The week-long race continues with a 92km stage from Clusone to Aprica on Monday, before a 122km from Vezza d’Oglio to Trento on Tuesday and a 142km stage between Castello Tesino and Pianezze the following day.
Thursday sees the peloton tackle a 120km route from Mirano to Monselice, before another hilly stage on Friday from Bellaria-Igea Marina to Terre Roveresche.
The penultimate stage features a 150km mountainous route from Fermignano to Monte Nerone before the race concludes with a 134km stage from Forlì to the famous racing autodrome in Imola on Sunday.
