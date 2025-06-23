The first Castletown Criterium (kermesse) since 2003 proved a great success on Sunday afternoon, despite the early curtailment of the main race.
After the rain showers from the morning had cleared, the Manx Viking Wheelers-promoted event got underway shortly after 2pm with the youth races.
The Youth E two-lapper for youngsters on a mix of dropped-handlebars road bike and mountain bike machines was won by Finn Takken by a clear margin from Charlie Maiden, with Victoria Martinez the first girl in seventh spot.
Youth D went to Jenson Baglow, again by a clear distance, with Beatrice Brook first girl over the line in the square, a couple of seconds clear of Theadora Gelling.
The combined Youth B/C droppies and MTB race was over six laps of the 1km course and went to the on-form Ciaran Grimshaw by a big margin of 50s from Austin Baglow and Elliott Barron, with Xenia Munoz-Fite first girl in seventh.
Three riders got away in the men’s B race over 30 minutes and three laps, with Simon Harding ultimately edging out Tom Broadbent by one seconds, with junior rider Harry Kinley a good third.
It was a similar story in the women’s race over the same distance, with Sophie Smith and Emily Bridson breaking away at the front after a couple of laps.
They swapped and changed throughout, but Smith went for the sprint shortly after turning left off the Crofts onto Arbory Street on the final lap to take the win by two seconds, with Aifric O'Shea and Michelle Gage close for third.
Adam Kelly, who rides professionally on the Continent for Italian team Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente, showed his experience and class in kermesse racing by breaking off the front very early in the men’s A Group race.
In no time he had built up a five-second lead, and this had extended to more than seven seconds over a chasing threesome of Zac Walker, Callum Salisbury and Alec Sorby, after Mark Horsthuis took a spill at the monument.
It was then that a light shower of rain arrived and the race was immediately halted as the paved slabs in the square became highly dangerous, which was a pity as the race had hardly reached one-third distance.
Results - Cycle 360 Racing Snakes - Men’s A (halted after nine laps): 1, Adam Kelly (senior) 14min 27.43sec; 2, Zac Walker (snr) 14:34.7; 3, Callum Salisbury (snr) 14:35.04; 4, Alec Sorby (junior) 14:36.5; 5, Ivan Sorby (snr) 14:57.6; 6, Owen Collins (snr) 14:58.7; 7, Mark Horsthuis (snr) 14:59.4; 8, Orry Lund (jnr) 15:00.1; 9, James Kinrade (jnr) 15:00.6; 10, Rob Sorby (vet) 15:01.8; Eight laps - 11, Michael Faid (snr) 14:06.6; 12, Simon Harding (vet) 14:07.4; 13, Nathan Hinks (snr) 14:09.3; 14, Niall Colquitt (snr) 14:42.6.
Bikestyle Weekend Warriors - Men's B race (20 laps): 1, Simon Harding (veteran) 36m 03.7s; 2, Tom Broadbent (vet) 36:04.7; 3, Harry Kinley (junior) 36.09.7; 4, Andrew Radcliffe (senior) 36:36.4; 5, Gavin Collins (vet) 36:38.4; 6, Harry Snape (snr) 36:39.5; 7, James Geldart (vet) 37:35.5; 8, Marco Almeida (vet) 37:35.7; 9, Jonathan Garrood (snr) 37:39.3; 10, Richie Cryer (vet) 37:35.8; 19 laps - 11, Thomas Kirk (youth) 36:33.0; 12, Luke Coomer (youth) 37:44.7; 13, Paul Magee (vet) 37:47.1; 14, Graham Furner (vet) 38:03.7; 18 laps - 15, Nicholas Whitehouse (snr) 36:10.07. DNF: Martin Jones.
The Athlete Lab Women's race (20 laps): 1, Sophie Smith (snr) 37m 39.47s; 2, Emily Bridson 37:41.5; 19 laps - 3, Aifric O'Shea (snr) 37:48.8; 4, Michelle Gage (snr) 37:49.1; 5, Emma Atkinson (vet) 39:33.6; 18 laps - 6, Grace Robinson (youth) 35:47.9; 7, Caitlin Gelder (snr) 39:52.5; 8, Carly Craig (vet) 39:39.7; 9, Collette Kerriush (vet) 39:43.9; 17 laps - 10, Becky Kneen 39:34.2; 15 laps - 11, Carolyn Gelling 38:24.3. Eight laps - Sarah Lowey 18:55.1.
Youth E - Droppies and MTB (two laps): 1, Finn Takken 4m 39.3; 2, Charlie Maiden 4:48.8; 3, Leo Tomlinson 5:15.31; 4, Leo Brown 5:21.5; 5, Samuel Martinez 5:35.6; 6, Lewis Ward 5:40.4; 7, Victoria Martinez (1st girl) 5:49.4; 8, Marshall Furner 5:49.5; 9, Ralph Watting 5:58.1; 10, Jack Warren 5:58.5; 11, Rian Woods (2nd girl) 6:19.5; 12, Jacob Millar 6:36.7; 13, Scarlett O’Hagan (3rd girl) 6:50.49; 14, Ebony Jones (3rd girl) 8:07.7.
Youth D - Droppies and MTB (three laps): 1, Jenson Baglow 6m 42.9; 2, Cameron Kyle 6:55.9; 3, George Looney 7:15.5; 4, Beatrice Brook (1st girl) 7:50.8; 4, Theadora Gelling (2nd girl) 7:52.7; 6, Addien Morgans (3rd girl) 8:03.9; 7, Albert Kelly 8:38.6; 8, Jasmine Kirk (girl) 8:44.6; 9, Eliza Butterworth (girl) 9:37.9; 10, Fergus Cowin 9:37.97.
Youth B/C - Droppies and MTB (six laps): 1, Ciaran Grimshaw 11m 06.1s; 2, Austin Baglow 11:50.1; 3, Elliott Barron 11:56.5; 4, Teddy Broadbent 12:29.8; 5, Henry Quaye 12:30.9; 6, Abe Kelly 12:40.4; 7, Xenia Munoz-Fite (1st girl) 12:46.9; 8, Isla Kennington (2nd girl) 13:14.5; 9, Lola Cringle (3rd girl) 12:43.16. Five laps: Freddie Palmer 11:28.8. Four laps: Preston Benjamin-Glover 1:33.05; Aelan Morgans 11:38.85.
- Round one of the summer series of events was held last evening (Wednesday) on Jurby Raceway with round two a 10-mile time trial next Wednesday, July 2 followed by a mountain bike endurance race and the increasingly popular Tour de Farms on Sunday, July 6.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.