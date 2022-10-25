‘Bomber’ Burden bounces back by beating former champion
Two of Manx ABC’s elite boxers represented the Isle of Man at the No Limits Boxing Club’s home show in Liverpool last Friday evening.
TJ Phair, fresh from his second-round stoppage two weeks earlier, stepped up in weight to take on Liverpool’s Sam Norris in a three-round, three-minutes lightweight elite youth contest.
The Manx boxer started much stronger than his opponent, taking control with his long jabs.
Norris had some success at the end of the first, but the visiting boxer appeared to finish the round stronger.
The second round started with Phair putting his opponent under pressure with quick jabs and combination punches, before Norris answered back with his own counter punches which made for an exciting finish to the round.
The start of the final round saw both boxers exchange heavy shots to the body and head in a thrilling battle which had the partisan crowd on its feet.
The Liverpool lad pushed forward but Phair’s counter punches and good work to the body resulted in success and looked likely to secure the victory, but at the end of the bout the local boxer picked up a very close points decision.
Having made history earlier in the year at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by becoming the first ever female to represent the Isle of Man in the boxing ring, Jade ‘The Bomber’ Burden stepped back into the ring for her first club contest of the new season.
Burden couldn’t have picked a tougher opponent to restart her season, when she took on the very talented Sian O’Toole from the St Ives Boxing Club.
O’Toole has an impressive CV with no fewer than three national titles and a Three Nations gold medal to her name at youth level, as well as being a member of Team GB’s development squad.
Burden showed great composure as she started the bout a lot sharper than her taller opponent.
O’Toole had early success with her long jab but Burden’s workrate and pressure set the pattern for a tough night for the former English national champion.
After good, sustained pressure throughout, a solid right hand from the Manx captain rocked the English girl at the end of the first round.
O’Toole started the second cautiously, working off the backfoot, using long jabs and counter punches, but Burden’s forward attacking pressure forced her opponent to operate on her back foot for large parts of the round, Burden again finishing on the attack.
Sensing she was behind in the bout, O’Toole started the final round in more positive fashion, but again the Manx captain rose to the occasion and took the fight to her as she increased the tempo and forced her back with powerful attacks to the body and head.
As the bout progressed at a high workrate, tiredness set in and both girls were guilty of holding and each were warned by the ref.
A final push from Burden saw the Manx fighter over the line with a famous points win over the Three Nations gold medallist.
Burden is currently ranked at number 10 in the GB rankings and, on this performance, she will not be long in climbing the ladder towards the top.
