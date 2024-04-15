Castletown Bowling Club hosted the Charity Cringle Fours men’s open competition on Saturday, attracting 16 pairs to compete for the trophy.
The quarter-finals saw James Teare and Alan Moore (South Ramsey) beat Noble’s pair Paul Moore and Lee Price 21-14, while Glynn Hargraves and Bob Clark (South Ramsey) won 21-12 against another Noble’s pairing of Dave Naughton and Mark Bradshaw.
In the other half of the draw, Jordan Cain and Stefan Kelly (South Ramsey) eased home 21-11 against Collin Holland (Castletown) and Shaun Seal (Douglas), while John Kennish and David Bradford (South Ramsey) came through 21-17 against Brian Kelly and James Kelly (Marown).
An all-South Ramsey semi-final took place as Hargraves and Clark dominated to win 21-8 against Teare and Moore, while a low-scoring affair in the early stages saw a tight game in the other half before Kennish and Bradford eventually pipped Cain and Kelly to the post 21-18.
Hargraves and Clark made the better start as they raced into a 12-6 lead, but a mistake from Hargraves as he sent the jack off the green allowed Kennish and Bradford to work their way back into the game.
A strong finish from the latter pair on a shorter mark saw them run out with a 21-16 victory.
The presentation was made by Phil Taubman who thanked Murray Cringle for sponsoring the competition, with £132.50 being raised for Sight Matters.
GLYNN HARGRAVES