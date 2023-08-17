Debbie Leece played exceptionally well to defeat Caroline Whitehead 21-19 in a very close final to the Barbara Lee Cup competition.
Whitehead took control of the game in the early stages, leading 12-4 at one point, but Leece fought hard to level at 18-18 on the 29th end.
She then took a two to put her ahead 20-18, but Whitehead wasn’t ready to give up and scored a single on the next end to make it 20-19.
Leece then scored a single on the next end to lift the trophy at a very emotional presentation.
One dozen women started the day off and, at the quarter-final stage, Leece overcame Kim Hargraves 21-19.
Sue Gawne won 21-4 against Clare Cooper, Charlotte Clarke took a 21-18 victory over Jo Corkill and Whitehead overcame Margaret Tasker 21-9.
Leece was on a mission in the semi-final winning 21-16 against Gawne, while Whitehead played the other remaining Marown home greener Clarke, winning 21-14.
The Ladies’ Association thanked Marown for hosting the competition and everyone who helped on the day.
Dorothy Piearce
Memorial Pairs
The Isle of Man was well represented in the Dorothy Piearce Memorial Pairs at Roose Conservative Club, Barrow-in-Furness last Saturday.
Gill Dixon and Elaine Moore were the first Manx pairing to take to what was a tricky green.
They faced N. Charlesworth and W. Harris (North Lancs & Fylde), narrowly losing out 15-21.
Lyn Bolton and Jayne Smith played J. Bradshaw and S. Nugent (Merseyside), with the Marown pairing came through 21-13.
In round two they faced J. Hadwin and B. Taylor (Wales) on the equally tricky No.2 green.
After an extremely close game and some excellent bowling, the Manx pair won 21-19.
The quarter-finals were back on green one, which the Marown women much preferred.
Playing W. Jackson and L. Mills (Burton & District), Bolton and Smith played their best game of the day to win 21-11.
The semi-final draw saw them playing eventual winners K. Brown and D. Miles (South Yorkshire) and by this game Bolton and Smith were unable to maintain their previous form and, with the green becoming extremely difficult, lost 12-21.
It was a good final to watch on an extremely difficult green, and lots of experience earned on this trip away