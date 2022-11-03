Marown Bowling Club raises £1,500 for various charities
Marown Bowling Club raised £1,500 for four charitable causes in memory of four well-known former members recently.
Three of the club’s life members – Pat Withers, Ian Kissack and Bert Winckle – passed away earlier this year.
The club then decided to raise money for their charities at two open competitions, one of which was the Autumn Shield which Marown hosted on behalf of Peel Bowling Club. All the proceeds from the catering went towards it.
The end-of-season Juan Kelly Floodlit event was held over three nights, when all the proceeds from the catering and raffle were donated.
Two charities, Parkinson’s Society and Hospice Isle of Man, received £500 each in memory of Pat Withers and Ian Kissack.
Meanwhile, Peel and District Anti-Cancer Society and Sight Matters each received £250 in memory of 104-year-old Bert Winckle who passed away earlier in the year.
A big thank you from the club to all who contributed in any way helping and raising money for these needy causes.
