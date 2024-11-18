Mathew Rennie warmed up for his English Welterweight title fight next month with victory over former Olympian Serge Ambomo on Friday evening.
The Douglas man bagged a points victory over 38-year-old Ambomo at the Olympia in Liverpool to maintain his unbeaten record as a pro.
Sheffield-based Ambombo represented Cameroon at the London Olympics in 2012, turning pro the following year. Since then he has had 81 bouts, winning 13 and drawing three of them.
Speaking after his latest victory, Rennie said: ‘It was nice to get back out under the lights. Back to the gym Monday to keep the momentum going for the big one in December.’
Rennie’s attentions now turn to the first title fight of his professional career at the Wembley Arena.
The 26 year old former Ballakermeen High School student will take on Sean Noakes on the undercard of Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions’ ‘Magnificent 7’ bill on Saturday, December 7.
The fight will be will be broadcast on TNT Sports.