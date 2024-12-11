Sam Rennie claimed the second victory of his fledgling professional boxing career in Australia recently.
The former New Horizon and Manx ABC man claimed a convincing win over Indonesian Dedi Elite in Perth, the latter having won three of his previous five fights.
Rennie was impressive over the four rounds and won every round, with Elite only landing one punch during the entire fight. This was his first bout under new coach Dan Rogers from the Ringfit Training Centre in Belmont.
The 22 year old from Douglas added: ‘The support I received from back home and the locals here in Perth was amazing.
‘Next year I plan to have five fights if all goes to plan.’
Rennie turned pro earlier this year after moving to Australia in 2022. He won his first bout in March beating ex-Muay Thai champion Jitti Thobwan in Sydney.
Sam’s older brother Mathew is also a professional boxer and fought for the English Welterweight title at Wembley Arena on Saturday.
The former Manx ABC man started the televised contest, which was part of the undercard of Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions’ ‘Magnificent 7’ bill, well and edged the first and third rounds.
However, 29-year-old Kent man Noakes grew into the fight, showing his experience and class to claim a unanimous decision at the final bell.
The weekend’s defeat, which was live on TNT Sports 2, was Rennie’s first since turning pro in 2018.
He said after: ‘I’m gutted, but this is all new to me. I thought I did okay and I did myself proud. I can hold my head up high and I’ll learn from this.’