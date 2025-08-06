The opponent for the island’s sole female professional boxer - Jade Burden - next fight has changed.
The 33-year-old pugilist was meant to be facing Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Kirsty Hill later this month.
However, the contest, which was scheduled to take place in Grimsby on August 23, has now fallen through.
The Manxwoman will now take on Sydney Chambers as part of the VIP Promotions bill at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on September 6.
Chambers will be making her professional debut in the pair’s featherweight contest. It will be Burden’s third fight in the paid ranks having won her first two bouts against Sherie Barnes and Kerry Orton last year.
Also down to fight on the same bill as Burden is former Manx ABC team-mate Jamie Devine. The Liverpool-based Manxman is undefeated in his eight bouts since turning pro in 2023.
Devine’s opponent for the Blackpool bout is yet to be confirmed.
Sam Rennie returns to the ring later this month with his first fight since being crowned Australasia Silver Super Featherweight in May.
The Douglas boxer is on the bill for Dragon Fire Boxing’s Tunderdrome 51 promotion at Metro City in Northbridge, Western Australia.
Rennie will fight Indonesian George Lumoly on Friday, August 29 as he aims to extend his unbeaten run since turning pro in Australia last March.
- Manx ABC will take on a Merseyside select in the second Isle of Man Challenge Cup on Saturday, November 8.
More details to follow soon.
