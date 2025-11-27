Jade Burden, the island’s sole female professional boxer, returns to action this weekend in Blackpool.
The 34 year old takes on Linzi Buczynskyj at the seaside resort’s Winter Gardens on Saturday evening.
Experienced Bolton fighter Buczynskyj has had 10 fights since turning pro in 2021, winning five and losing five and has previously fought Burden’s former Manx ABC team-mate Nikki Arthur as an amateur.
Speaking about her opponent to promoters VIP Boxing’s YouTube channel, Burden said: ‘She’s going to be no pushover. I’ve just got to stick to my gameplan. If I do what I need to do then I know I’ll be victorious on the night.
‘You learn something from every fight you have. My shape and style has changed [since turning pro in 2024].
‘I feel like I’m really starting to settle into my boxing and I feel relaxed and happy in the ring.’
Burden is undefeated in her three fights since joining the paid ranks, securing a first-round knockout over debutant Sydney Chambers in September.
