The inaugural JECERIS Invitational professional grappling event is set to take place next month, the first of its kind to be held in the island.
Taking its name from the Manx national motto Quocunque Jeceris Stabit - ‘Whichever way you throw me, I will stand’ - the invitational hopes to embody the resilience and spirit at the heart of both Manx culture and the martial arts sport of grappling.
The Triskelion three-legged emblem captures this idea of strength in motion - no matter how it falls, it always stands. Jeceris reflects this same principle on the mat: wherever a match goes, competitors must adapt, endure and rise again.
The event will take place at the Roundhouse in Braddan on Saturday, December 6, with doors opening at 3pm and live action beginning at 4pm for the preliminary card.
The show will feature local and international athletes competing in both Gi and No-Gi submission grappling, including ADCC and CJI (Craig Jones Invitational) veterans as well as multiple IBJJF champions.
The ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) is often referred to as the Olympics of grappling.
Working alongside a range of island businesses, the invitational aims to deliver a ground-breaking event that highlights the island’s community spirit and showcases the potential of professional grappling on Manx soil.
A full pay-per-view live stream will be broadcast via Fightworld.tv, with the full replay available for 72 hours after the broadcast.
Tickets and pay-per-view options are now available at the following: tickets - https://jeceris.eventbrite.co.uk and PPV - https://fightworld.tv/events-pay-per-view-live
Further information can be found at www.jecerisinvitational.com
