A fund-raiser has been launched in an attempt to get Isle of Man boxer Jade Burden back in the ring after her latest fight fell through at the 11th hour.
The former Commonwealth Games competitor was due to fight Katie Smith for the Commonwealth silver super featherweight belt in Portsmouth on Saturday evening.
But the contest - and the rest of the fight card - was pulled at the last minute after the 'promoter received some bad health news'.
And Burden also had other fights fall through late on, including her debut back in September 2024.
This latest setback has left the former Corinthians footballer questioning her future in the sport, given the significant sacrifices she has made to pursue her professional boxing career.
‘I love this sport, but I can’t keep going through this kind of uncertainty and heartbreak without thinking about what’s next and what my future looks like.’
Now though, her sister has set up a GoFundMe page in order to finance a possible title rematch in the near future.
Describing the fund-raising effort, Steph Wear explained: ‘My sister, Jade Burden, is a professional boxer from the Isle of Man who has dedicated her life to the sport she loves.
‘After weeks of intense training, sacrifice and financial strain, Jade was just three days away from fighting for the Commonwealth silver super featherweight title, a career-defining opportunity, but then everything changed.
‘Due to circumstances completely outside of both fighters’ control, the entire event was cancelled at the last minute. That meant no fight, no pay and no reward for the weeks of hard work, cost and sacrifice.
‘As Jade said herself: “This isn’t just a hobby for me, it’s my livelihood: weeks of graft, sacrifice, money spent, everything put into this…gone just like that.”
‘At 34, Jade has poured everything into boxing, physically, emotionally and financially.
‘Like many fighters, she covers her own training costs, including training camps, nutrition and physio, travel and accommodation. Now, after all of that, she has nothing to show for it.
‘We are raising £6,000 to give Jade another shot at the title she has worked so hard for. These funds will go directly towards paying her opponent and covering sanctioning fees for the Commonwealth silver title.
‘This will allow the fight to be rescheduled independently and ensure Jade gets the opportunity she has earned.
‘Jade is one of the most dedicated, hard-working people I know. She doesn’t quit, she doesn’t take shortcuts, she shows up, every single day and gives everything to her sport.
‘But boxing can be unforgiving and moments like this can end careers, not because of talent or effort, but because of circumstances outside a fighter’s control. We don’t want this to be the end of Jade’s story.
‘No matter how big or small, your support will help Jade get back in the ring, fight for her title and continue chasing the career she has sacrificed so much for
‘If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this page, it truly makes a difference. Thank you for supporting Jade and helping her get the opportunity she deserves.’
Since being launched at the weekend, the fund-raising page has already surpassed the £3,000 mark (at the time of going to press), helped significantly by a generous £1,000 from one anonymous donor.
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