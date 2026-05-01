Manx professional boxer Jamie Devine will fight for his first title belt later this summer.
The former Manx ABC man will take on an as yet unconfirmed opponent for the Commonwealth Silver Superfeatherweight title at Liverpool’s Olympia venue on June 20.
The 29 year old, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, turned professional in October 2023 and has since won all 11 fights he’s contested in the paid ranks.
Posting about the upcoming title fight on social media, the Douglas man said: ‘Finally, a title fight incoming. I’ve been asking for this opportunity for a while so thank you to VIP Boxing Promotions for making this happen - this is where my career really starts.
‘This will be a massive night for me headlining my first show at the Olympia, so let’s get the place bouncing.’
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