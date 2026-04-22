Manx Amateur Boxing Club continued their strong run of form as two of their exciting young prospects, Tristan Birchill and Finley Sweet, recently travelled to Liverpool and delivered impressive performances.
Birchill, known for his relentless, all-action style, is continuing to develop his boxing skills and ring awareness. His hard work in training and progress has earned him the role of team captain for the upcoming home show, reflecting both his commitment and the leadership he brings to the squad.
He started brightly in the contest, applying pressure, but his opponent boxed well on the back foot, making for a competitive opening round.
Birchill found his rhythm in the second, establishing his jab and following up with strong back hands to push his opponent back and begin to dictate the pace.
The final round became a real test of fitness and determination, with Birchill driving the action and maintaining a high work rate. His persistence and energy proved decisive, earning him a well-deserved victory.
Sweet also impressed in a high-quality bout fought at a sharp pace. The opening round saw both boxers light on their feet, working in and out of range and landing fast, clean shots. Sweet’s counter-punching stood out, showing his timing and composure.
He came out quickly in the second to take centre ring, with both boxers engaging in strong exchanges and impressive inside work. In the third, Sweet landed a clean one-two that snapped his opponent’s head back, before continuing to find success with his short uppercuts at close range.
The contest remained finely balanced, but the Liverpool boxer finished strongly to edge the decision.
Attention now turns to Manx ABC’s home show at the Palace Hotel this Saturday (April 25), where they will face a North West Region team. Birchill and Sweet are set to feature in what promises to be another exciting night of boxing.
Tickets are £25 and are very limited. They are currently available through the Isle of Man Boxing Academy.
DOMINIC WINROW
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