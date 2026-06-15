Manx boxer Jamie Devine’s Commonwealth Silver Super Featherweight title fight has fallen through.
Devine was meant to be boxing for the belt at the Liverpool Olympia this Saturday (June 20).
Posting on social media, the Liverpool-based former Manx ABC man said: ‘Gutted writing this but my title fight next week has been cancelled for reasons out of my control.
‘I’ve left no stone unturned these last eight weeks, pushed myself to the max daily, travelled for better sparring, got my weight down properly, all whilst still working full time.
‘I’ve done everything asked of me and more. I’ve levelled up during this camp and I’m ready for a step up, I want to be tested.
‘Apologies to everyone who’s booked flights, hotels etc - I’m absolutely gutted.
‘I will be issuing ticket refunds ASAP.
‘Time for a change, hopefully have some better news soon.’
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