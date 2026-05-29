Manx Amateur Boxing Club rounded off a highly successful season with a spirited display in Liverpool recently, narrowly losing 5-4 to a strong Merseyside select side at Fusion Nightclub.
Taking a squad of 11 boxers across the water, Manx ABC once again demonstrated the depth, talent and camaraderie that has driven an excellent campaign following successful home shows earlier this spring.
After an early 6.15am meeting at the Sea Terminal, the squad travelled in high spirits before turning their attention to the afternoon’s action after weigh-ins.
Opening the show was Blossom Winrow in a rematch with Birch Green boxer Aine Flanagan following their entertaining clash at the Villa Marina earlier in the season.
Flanagan established her jab early but Winrow adapted impressively, slipping shots and forcing her way into range.
As the contest developed, Winrow landed sharp combinations and finished strongly with sustained pressure in the final round.
Oisin McKeever followed against Kingsway’s Ewan Ashall and produced a brave display despite giving away experience. McKeever pressed forward throughout, showing determination and confidence as the bout progressed against a sharp and mobile opponent.
Stanley Fick then delivered another crowd-pleasing performance against Sam Thomas of Transport ABC.
Facing a taller and heavier boxer, Fick worked relentlessly from the opening bell, mixing attacks well and dominating the closing stages to secure an excellent away victory.
Leo Philbin faced Waterloo’s Asher Clark in a difficult contest against a tall, rangy opponent. Philbin continued to press forward and enjoyed moments of success at close range, but Clark’s movement and counter-punching proved decisive.
Louis Graham was unfortunate not to get the decision against Wildcard’s Otis Price after a thrilling encounter.
Graham brought relentless pressure throughout and landed heavy right hands during a frantic final round, but the verdict narrowly favoured the home boxer.
Josh Duggan produced one of the performances of the afternoon against Rocky Brown of Gemini.
Having previously shared one win each with Brown, Duggan boxed superbly to settle the rivalry, controlling range with an educated jab and punishing mistakes with sharp counters in a classy display.
Michael Garrity then stepped into his first full contest against Walton southpaw Jamie Stuart after several successful skills bouts.
Garrity showed athletic movement and landed sharp straight rights to the body, gaining valuable experience against an awkward opponent.
Finley Sweet continued his excellent recent form with a polished unanimous decision win over Salisbury boxer Moneeb Rehman.
He boxed with composure throughout, producing slick counters, sharp hooks and clever footwork before showing toughness under late pressure to secure victory.
Team captain Tristan Birchall produced one of his most mature displays to date against highly-skilled opponent Henry Perchard of Title Shot.
Birchall boxed patiently and intelligently, varying his attacks well and pushing the pace throughout a high-quality contest, although Perchard edged the decision.
Fight of the night deservedly went to Dominic McCallum after a thrilling battle with Southport’s Adam Livesley.
Both boxers stood centre ring exchanging heavy shots throughout, with McCallum’s powerful jab and straight right helping him secure a unanimous victory in a dramatic contest.
The final bout saw Sam Monaghan face TJ Lynch of Dovecot in a bruising encounter. Monaghan responded impressively to Lynch’s aggressive style, landing strong right hands and combinations in a fiercely competitive battle before eventually losing on the cards.
Although Manx ABC narrowly lost the match overall, every boxer returned home having enhanced both their experience and reputation.
Attention now turns towards the Development ABA Championships in September, with excitement continuing to build around this talented young squad.