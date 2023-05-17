Braddan AFC have sealed promotion back to the Canada Life Premier League after defeating RYCOB on Tuesday evening.
In a match played at Ramsey's Ballacloan Stadium, the Swans knew they needed all three points to overhaul Michael United and clinch a top-two spot behind champions St Mary's in DPS Ltd Division Two.
But they were forced to come from behind after Youthie took the lead in the first half thanks to Martyn Murphy's effort just before the interval.
After the break though, the young Swans side levelled matters when Mark O'Neill fired home and the Victoria Road side completed the turnaround soon after when Calum Holden slotted in from the penalty spot after he had been brought down inside the area.
Full report in this week's Manx Independent, on sale Thursday.