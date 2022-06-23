Brian Shooter had a big involvement in sport

Brian Shooter had a diverse and active interest in sport from a youngster right through to his 70s.

He was one of the very earliest competitors in the Parish Walk (1963), and also took part in various other race walking events as a member of Malew Beagles.

A keen footballer he played regularly for Malew AFC alongside his brother Ray. One of his proudest moments was being a member of the side that caused a huge upset in defeating hot favourites Peel in the final of the 1974 Hospital Cup Final (photo below).

In later years, he played alongside the likes of Bill Dale, Gareth Jones, Eric Nelson and several more in the Wrinklies team, indeed he became the only player over the age of 70 to represent the side.

He played cricket for Ronaldsway CC and was a long-standing committee member and former captain of Howstrake Golf Club.

Away from his own participation in sport he was head of the team that organised the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Youth Games hosted by the Isle of Man in 2011.

He was on the Isle of Man Sports Council and was an original member of the Sports Aid Foundation selection committee.

In addition to that he was also a member of the Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man committee.

Aside from all his social commitments, Brian had a long-standing career with Manx Telecom.

A popular, dedicated and amiable man, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked with him in connection with his various professional and social activities.

He passed away suddenly but peacefully on June 8 and his funeral service takes place at midday this Thursday (June 30) at the Abbey Church, Ballasalla.