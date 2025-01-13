Isle of Man sprinter Meghan Pilley continued her strong form from last summer with two great runs in the Northern Athletics Indoor Championships in Sheffield on Saturday.
The Manx Harriers athlete ran a new personal best of 7.73 seconds in the 60 metres heat, before finishing in third place in the senior women's final in 7.74 seconds to win the event’s bronze medal.
Pilley will be hoping this is a great start to a very big year with the Island Games looming in the summer.
Alan Stobart clocked 7.26, Georgia Price 8.09 and Ewelina Hand 8.71 seconds for the 60 metres, all of which were PBs.
Georgia also jumped 11.33 metres in the triple jump which is an Island Games A standard by a big margin.
Lydia Morris set a new PB for the 400 metres of 58.85 seconds.
DAVID GRIFFITHS