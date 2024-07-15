Brother and sister Robert and Emma Noon triumphed on finals day in the 2024 Okell’s-sponsored Isle of Man Golf Championship at Mount Murray Golf Club on Sunday.
Conditions were good for low scoring with little wind and the players took advantage with some stellar golf being played.
The women’s final was between past champion Shirley Price (Port St Mary) and Emma of host club Mount Murray and, with little to choose between their ability, a close match was expected.
Noon started the best with Price not getting the hang of the greens which are well known for the subtle breaks which are difficult to read. If you don’t get the pace of the greens it can be a difficult day and so it proved for Price.
Noon held a big lead after 18 holes and, while her opponent made a fight of it over the back 18, the task was too big and Noon won by a score of 8 and 7.
Emma has just turned 21 and has now added the women’s title to the numerous junior titles she won before she turned 18.
After play had concluded, she gave a very good speech explaining that she did not think she would be able to play in the championship because of health problems. She particularly thanked her mum Vicky for looking after her while overcoming a nasty virus which she has had for the last three months.
Noon had played defending champion Kayleigh Dawson in the semi-final on Friday night and was 5 down at one stage, only to win on the last hole so she is a worthy champion after doing it the hard way.
Diane Neale played her first semi-final against Price and, as with the latter in the final, it was putting that was her downfall.
Relatively new to golf, it was great to see Neale in the semi-final and hopefully her golf continues to go from strength to strength.
In the men’s final it was defending champion Robert Noon (Mount Murray) going for his third title in a row against Island Games team-mate Liam Cowin.
In the semi-finals, Noon got the better of Peter Glover in a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while Cowin was taken to the last hole by Mark Sutton where he two-putted from 40 feet to secure his win 1 up.
The final started fast with two birdies and an eagle in the first three holes. The match remained tight through the day, with Noon getting to 2 up with a couple of holes to play.
With a putt on the 17th to win the match being left in the jaws of the hole, the match went to the 36th hole.
Both players hit the green with Cowin missing his birdie putt, therefore Noon had two putts for the match. He blasted his first putt four foot past before rolling the return putt in the centre to avoid extra holes and seal the title.
This is believed to be the first time a brother and sister have been crowned champions in the same year.
Isle of Man Golf wish to thank Okell’s for sponsoring the championships and Ollie Neale who attended the presentation to present the prizes. They have agreed a further two years sponsorship.
Thanks also to Comis Mount Murray Golf Resort for not only providing a golf course in stunning condition due to the work of Gary Corlett and his green keeping team, but also for going the extra mile to provide a tournament office and catering, plus thanks to Bharath Mendu and his bar staff for which nothing was too much trouble.
It is impossible to run a successful championship without volunteers and thanks go to the members of Mount Murray who provided assistance on qualifying day, those that agreed to referee in some terrible weather conditions during the week and most of all the tournament office staff for the countless hours they put in during a very long championship week, Vicky Noon and Shirley Strathdee.
Next year is an Island Games year so organisers may have to change the date for the championship when Robert Noon will be hoping to make it four in a row. Will it be another family affair?
ANDREW HORNE