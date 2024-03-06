With the knockout competition finals decided last weekend, it’s business as usual in the men’s and women’s hockey leagues this Saturday.

In the Men’s Premiership it’s a battle of top and bottom as league leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings A play last place Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.

Having lost out heavily in their last game against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will want to turn the tables this time around and continue their two-game winning streak.

J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A and Motorworx Valkyrs A meet in what could be a vitally important game in the battle for third place.

After suffering two straight losses, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will face another tough test against title holders J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A in the Women’s Premiership.

Losing out by a single goal last time around, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will want to flip the script against in-form Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B are hoping to cause an upset against Motorworx Valkyrs A.

Men’s Division One sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings B take on Athena Healthcare Harlequins B who will want to pick up points as the season nears its conclusion.

League leaders Motorworx Valkyrs B play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, while a key fixture in the title chase sees Exceed Business Services Ramsey A meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.

There’s a top-of-the-table clash in Women’s Division One as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B go head-to-head, while Exceed Business Services Ramsey A have to win their fixture against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C to go within one point of first place.

In a battle for the mid-table positions, Motorworx Valkyrs B play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.

League leaders of Men’s Division Two, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts take on their title challengers Motorworx Valkyrs C in a battle for the top spot.

The second and final fixture of this division sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C play Exceed Business Services Ramsey B.

The last of the senior league, Women’s Division Two, has J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E take on Motorworx Valkyrs C.

Exceed Business Services Ramsey B face the unbeaten J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D, while rounding out the adult leagues are Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.

In the Under-15s League, Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres, with Canaccord Genuity Vikings taking on Swales Flooring Harlequins.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 9:

Men’s Premiership

11.05amBacchas B v Vikings A @ the NSC

2.05pmBacchas A v Harlequins A @ the NSC

12.35pmValkyrs A v Castletown A @ QEII

Women’s Premiership

12.35pmBacchas A v Harlequins A @ the NSC

2.05pmValkyrs A v Castletown B @ QEII

12.05PMHarlequins B v Vikings C @ KWC

Men’s Division One

3.35pmVikings B v Harlequins B @ the NSC

11.05amVikings C v Valkyrs B @ CRHS

2.05pmRamsey A v Castletown B @ RGS

Women’s Division One

11.05amValkyrs B v Bacchas C @ QEII

2.05pmCastletown C v Ramsey A @ CRHS

1.35pmCastletown A v Vikings A @ KWC

Men’s Division Two

3.35pmBacchas Colts v Valkrys C @ QEII

12.35pmCastletown C v Ramsey B @ RGS

Women’s Division Two

12.35pmCastletown E v Valkyrs C @ CRHS

3.35pmRamsey B v Castletown D @ RGS

3.05pmVikings B v Bacchas B @ KWC

Under-15s League

3.35pmCastletown Sabres

v Ramsey Rogues and Rascals @ CRHS

4.35pmVikings v Harlequins @KWC