With the knockout competition finals decided last weekend, it’s business as usual in the men’s and women’s hockey leagues this Saturday.
In the Men’s Premiership it’s a battle of top and bottom as league leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings A play last place Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
Having lost out heavily in their last game against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will want to turn the tables this time around and continue their two-game winning streak.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A and Motorworx Valkyrs A meet in what could be a vitally important game in the battle for third place.
After suffering two straight losses, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will face another tough test against title holders J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A in the Women’s Premiership.
Losing out by a single goal last time around, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will want to flip the script against in-form Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B are hoping to cause an upset against Motorworx Valkyrs A.
Men’s Division One sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings B take on Athena Healthcare Harlequins B who will want to pick up points as the season nears its conclusion.
League leaders Motorworx Valkyrs B play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, while a key fixture in the title chase sees Exceed Business Services Ramsey A meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
There’s a top-of-the-table clash in Women’s Division One as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B go head-to-head, while Exceed Business Services Ramsey A have to win their fixture against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C to go within one point of first place.
In a battle for the mid-table positions, Motorworx Valkyrs B play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
League leaders of Men’s Division Two, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts take on their title challengers Motorworx Valkyrs C in a battle for the top spot.
The second and final fixture of this division sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C play Exceed Business Services Ramsey B.
The last of the senior league, Women’s Division Two, has J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E take on Motorworx Valkyrs C.
Exceed Business Services Ramsey B face the unbeaten J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D, while rounding out the adult leagues are Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
In the Under-15s League, Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres, with Canaccord Genuity Vikings taking on Swales Flooring Harlequins.
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 9:
Men’s Premiership
11.05amBacchas B v Vikings A @ the NSC
2.05pmBacchas A v Harlequins A @ the NSC
12.35pmValkyrs A v Castletown A @ QEII
Women’s Premiership
12.35pmBacchas A v Harlequins A @ the NSC
2.05pmValkyrs A v Castletown B @ QEII
12.05PMHarlequins B v Vikings C @ KWC
Men’s Division One
3.35pmVikings B v Harlequins B @ the NSC
11.05amVikings C v Valkyrs B @ CRHS
2.05pmRamsey A v Castletown B @ RGS
Women’s Division One
11.05amValkyrs B v Bacchas C @ QEII
2.05pmCastletown C v Ramsey A @ CRHS
1.35pmCastletown A v Vikings A @ KWC
Men’s Division Two
3.35pmBacchas Colts v Valkrys C @ QEII
12.35pmCastletown C v Ramsey B @ RGS
Women’s Division Two
12.35pmCastletown E v Valkyrs C @ CRHS
3.35pmRamsey B v Castletown D @ RGS
3.05pmVikings B v Bacchas B @ KWC
Under-15s League
3.35pmCastletown Sabres
v Ramsey Rogues and Rascals @ CRHS
4.35pmVikings v Harlequins @KWC