Isle of Man racer Rhys Callister clinched the 2023 ACU 50cc Championship in Angelsey recently.
The Peel teenager wrapped up the title at the fifth round of the series by opening up an unassailable lead with two rounds remaining.
Callister rode well to take easy victories in both races on the Saturday and one win in race one on the Sunday during the Ultra Lightweight Championship double header.
The three wins means he cemented his lead in the championships and now cannot be caught in the overall standings.
Speaking afterwards, a delighted Callister said: ‘I can’t believe I’ve won the championship! These little bikes are so much fun to ride but punish you so hard if you make a mistake - you have to ride 100 percent all the time but it’s made me race better and harder even on the big bike.
‘I’d encourage anyone to get one 50/85 or 125 - it doesn’t matter which. It’s the best fun and closest racing you can get.
‘Next year I’m going for the 85cc on a very special bike that I can’t wait to ride. It will be a tough championship but I’ll be in it to win it.
‘A huge thank you to Barry Waumsley BTG Racing for building such a mega bike, Andreas Racing Association and Isle of Man Steam Packet for help with the ferries, Jonny Fenlon and Ocean Ford, Reynolds & Turner, Mann Cave and Feraldo Racing.
‘Also thanks to everyone that came to my mum’s pre-season fundraiser and most importantly my dad who is just the best ‘racing dad’ out there!’