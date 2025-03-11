Runners faced surprisingly hot but otherwise ideal conditions as 14 determined entrants took on the challenge of the HubPeople 20-Mile Road Race at the NSC on Sunday.
The men’s event saw an intense duel between Matt Callister and David Williams, who matched each other stride for stride for 35 laps.
But as Williams began to suffer from cramp, Callister seized his opportunity, breaking away in the final stages to claim victory in a time of two hours, five minutes and 31 seconds.
Williams fought hard to finish second in 2:06.28, with Paul Jennings securing third place in 2:08.22.
In the women's category, Harriet Hancox ran a strong and consistent race to take first place in 2:48.45, while Jayne Farquhar followed closely behind, finishing second in 2:51.34.
Thanks go to sponsor HubPeople, the volunteers and everyone else who made this event possible.
The next race will be the Hansard Global Spring Handicap which takes place next Thursday, March 20.
LEE JOHNSON