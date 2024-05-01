A new event in the Isle of Man cycling calendar, the Canaccord Sportive, took place last Sunday in perfect weather conditions.
A total of 165 entrants tackled on one of three course options, which ranged from a relatively flat 43km (25-mile) route or a 74Km hilly course, through to a ferociously tough 100km (60-mile) challenge.
The latter featured 2,000 metres of climbing, including the infamous Postman’s Hill up out of Glen Maye.
In addition to Canaccord’s generous sponsorship, the event also benefitted from the kind patronage of the Nunnery Estate, which meant that 100 percent of every entry fee went straight to Rebecca House Children’s Hospice, resulting in a contribution of more than £6,490 in these fees alone.
Following the event, participants were able to soak up the sun, relax and refresh in the beautiful grounds of the Nunnery Estate, with food and drink from the newly-launched Hospice coffee and cake van and some welcome comfort food from the Train Smokers BBQ.
For the kids and partners attending, there were also a great range of activities provided by Switched On Events, which added to what was a great day for all.
It is hoped that this will become an established, annual fixture going forward, so look out for it around the same time next year.