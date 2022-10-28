Subscribe newsletter
Most of Manx Hockey Association’s mixed league action at QEII and Ramsey was called off because of flooding and bad drainage at those pitches.
As such, only half of Saturday’s Rossborough-sponsored fixtures went ahead, although luckily enough the two fixtures that needed to be played pre-split took place.
Premier League
The only Premier League fixture to survive was Vikings A versus Bacchas B at the NSC
Bacchas B took the lead, but within minutes Vikings A had levelled then went on to take a solid advantage into half-time.
With the conditions the way they were, Bacchas did manage to pull one back but Vikings again went down the other end and restored their three-goal lead.
This also happened just before the end of the game, so in the end a good two points for Vikings and a solid display from Bacchas’ predominantly youthful late teens side.
Division One
In Division One, Harlequins closed the gap a little more on leaders Valkyrs C with a well-fought game against Vikings C which was played in great spirit, with the latter enjoying a few chances during the contest.
Valkyrs C played in the lashing rain in Peel against Vikings D, with the score standing at 1-1 when it was unfortunately abandoned.
Division Two
In Division Two, Cammags - as predicted - claimed victory over their own club side and quite convincingly a 9-0 win with a mixture of goal scorers to boot - some familiar faces as well as some new ones.
Division Three
In Division Three, the derby weekend didn’t disappoint with two of the games going the way of the higher-ranked teams. But in the Bacchas derby the D team kept the score to 0-0 until half-time which I think they will take a small victory from. In the end though, Colts kept going and finished as 7-0 winners.
Quins B also came out winners with five different scorers, but the C team did score two nice consolation goals.
The shock result came in the last game where Castletown Carrick threw up a surprise, leading at the break 2-1 and following that up until the end to win 6-3 against Castletown Cosney (pictured).
